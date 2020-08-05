|
Quibell Arthur Edward Aged 91 years of Market Rasen, peacefully passed away at Lincoln County Hospital on 31st July, 2020.
Much loved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Mervyn and loved brother of Jill. Brother-in-law of Peter. Cherished grampi of Cassie, Damian and great grampi of Jacob and Lily.
A private burial will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to The Salvation Army, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 5, 2020