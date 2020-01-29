Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Audrey Foster

Notice

Audrey Foster Notice
Foster Audrey Anna-Maria and Micheal,
Charlotte, Andrew and Hannah sincerely thank relatives and friends for their thoughtful expressions of sympathy received during their
sad bereavement.
Also our appreciation to all those who paid tribute to Audrey by attending the service and those who gave
donations in her memory.
Special thanks to Rev'd Claire Walker for her comforting words
at the service and
J. Marshall Funeral Directors
for the arrangements.
Finally, a heartfelt mention to the staff of Waterloo House for their
kindness and attention.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 29, 2020
