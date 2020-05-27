|
Parkinson (nee Marriott)
Audrey Aged 76 years of Middle Rasen,
passed away on 18th May 2020.
Much loved wife of Rex. Loving sister
of Margaret and sister in law of Ken.
Cherished auntie and friend to many.
A private cremation service
will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to The Brain Tumour Charity and/or
Macmillan Cancer Support, may be
sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51
Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 27, 2020