J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Audrey Wilson Notice
Wilson Audrey Aged 88 years of Tealby, peacefully passed away on 2nd May, 2020.
Dearly loved wife of the late John.
Much loved mum of Ann, Helen,
Robert, Richard and Clare.
Cherished sister and grandmother.
A private burial will take place
followed by a Service of
Thanksgiving at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to The Poplars Amenity Fund, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 13, 2020
