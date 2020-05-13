|
|
|
Wilson Audrey Aged 88 years of Tealby, peacefully passed away on 2nd May, 2020.
Dearly loved wife of the late John.
Much loved mum of Ann, Helen,
Robert, Richard and Clare.
Cherished sister and grandmother.
A private burial will take place
followed by a Service of
Thanksgiving at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to The Poplars Amenity Fund, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 13, 2020