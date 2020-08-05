|
|
|
Roach Bernard Of Tealby, passed away peacefully at The Poplars, Market Rasen on
25th July 2020, aged 98 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce, much loved dad of Stuart and Andrew, dearest father in law of Margaret
and Heather and loving granddad
of Sam and Matthew.
A Private Service of Celebration for Bernard's life will take place at
All Saints Church, Tealby on
Wednesday 12th August,
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to
The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 5, 2020