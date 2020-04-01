|
Greathead Betty Passed away peacefully at
Waterloo House, Market Rasen
on 25th March 2020 aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy, mother of the late Paul, loving grandma of Thomas and Lorna and mother in law of Gladys, dear sister and sister in law of Frank and Margaret, dearest Auntie of Frances, Phylis, Anne, Pat, Leonard, Stephen, Derek and Terry
and a very dear friend of Betty.
A Private cremation service to be held, family flowers only please,
donations in memory may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Apr. 1, 2020