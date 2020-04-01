Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Betty Greathead

Betty Greathead Notice
Greathead Betty Passed away peacefully at
Waterloo House, Market Rasen
on 25th March 2020 aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy, mother of the late Paul, loving grandma of Thomas and Lorna and mother in law of Gladys, dear sister and sister in law of Frank and Margaret, dearest Auntie of Frances, Phylis, Anne, Pat, Leonard, Stephen, Derek and Terry
and a very dear friend of Betty.
A Private cremation service to be held, family flowers only please,
donations in memory may be sent to
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Apr. 1, 2020
