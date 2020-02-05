Home

Welton Betty Peacefully on the 20th January 2020.
Our dear mum aged 95 years,
of Risedale, Caistor, passed away at
Altham Court Nursing Home, Lincoln.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mum and mum in law of
Vanda and John, Angela and Les,
Johnny and Ann, David and Janice
and Pat and Mark. Devoted nana,
great nana and great great nana.
Dear friend to so many.
The funeral service will be held at
Caistor Parish Church on
Friday 14th February at 12.30pm followed by cremation at
Grimsby Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully received for Cancer Research and may be left at the church (in an envelope) or sent to
J.W. Varlow & Son, 92 North Street,
Caistor, Lincolnshire LN7 6QU.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
