Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Lundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Lundy

Notice Condolences

Brian Lundy Notice
LUNDY Brian
Peacefully at his home,
at Kelsey Road, Caistor, on the
20th November 2020, aged 87 years.

Husband to Margaret,
Father to Fiona, Heather and Mark,
Father-in-Law to Jonathon and Api and Grandad to
Lavehanna and Hamish.

A funeral service will take place
at Grimsby Crematorium on
Thursday 17th December at 12.45pm.

No flowers please,
donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
direct or through
J. W. Varlow & Son, 92 North Street, Caistor, Lincolnshire, LN7 6QU.
Rest in peace Brian.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -