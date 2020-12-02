|
|
|
LUNDY Brian
Peacefully at his home,
at Kelsey Road, Caistor, on the
20th November 2020, aged 87 years.
Husband to Margaret,
Father to Fiona, Heather and Mark,
Father-in-Law to Jonathon and Api and Grandad to
Lavehanna and Hamish.
A funeral service will take place
at Grimsby Crematorium on
Thursday 17th December at 12.45pm.
No flowers please,
donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
direct or through
J. W. Varlow & Son, 92 North Street, Caistor, Lincolnshire, LN7 6QU.
Rest in peace Brian.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 2, 2020