J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
11:00
Lincoln Crematorium
Charles Bray Notice
Bray Charles
(Charlie) Aged 64 years of Market Rasen,
passed away on 24th February 2020.
Loved son of Vin and a dearly
loved dad of Emma and Kim.
Loving brother of Pete and Maureen. Cherished grandad of
Oliver and Niamh.
A service of celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Wednesday 1st April at 11:10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 18, 2020
