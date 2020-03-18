|
Bray Charles
(Charlie) Aged 64 years of Market Rasen,
passed away on 24th February 2020.
Loved son of Vin and a dearly
loved dad of Emma and Kim.
Loving brother of Pete and Maureen. Cherished grandad of
Oliver and Niamh.
A service of celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Wednesday 1st April at 11:10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 18, 2020