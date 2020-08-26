|
HANSARD Charles Richard Aged 82 years, of Hansard Haulage, Nettleton.
Passed away suddenly but
peacefully on the 15th August 2020.
Cherished husband of Monica, much loved father of Stephen and Kevin, dearly loved grandfather and grandad.
Richard will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private family cremation service will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Wednesday 9th September at 12 noon. Mourners are welcome to listen to the service outside the building. Please come prepared for the weather.
No flowers please, but donations in lieu can be made to the Stroke Association or via J.W.Varlow & Sons Funeral Directors, 92 North Street, Caistor, Lincoln, LN7 6QU
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 26, 2020