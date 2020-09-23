|
HANSARD Charles Richard Monica and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the beautiful cards and flowers received following the sad and sudden loss of Richard. We would also like to express thanks to all those who have given so generously to The Stroke Association Special thanks also to Reverend Marian Toyne for the comforting funeral service and to
Varlows Funeral Directors, for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 23, 2020