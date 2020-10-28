|
|
|
ASHTON Christine Mary
(Hammond
nee Wardell) Chrissie passed
away peacefully on
Thursday 1st October 2020.
Beloved wife of Pip, much loved mother of Edwin, loving granny of Pacey-Lillie, mother-in-law of Tia, step mother of David, adored sister of Vicki and the late Sally, a dear friend to Lorraine
and so many others.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be take place.
No flowers please by request,
if desired, donations in lieu for
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may
be sent direct to the charity.
Chrissie is now resting in the care of Button & Huteson Funeral Directors, King Street Funeral Home,
Winterton, DN15 9TP.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 28, 2020