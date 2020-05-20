Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Blackburn

Notice Condolences

Clifford Blackburn Notice
Blackburn Clifford (Cliff) Aged 85 years, of North Kelsey.

Passed away peacefully at
Scunthorpe Hospital on the
14th of May 2020.

Beloved husband of Anne.
Dearly loved dad of Susan and
father in law of Malcolm.
A dear brother to Ken and a
great friend to many who
will be sadly missed.

A private cremation service
will be held.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAACT), maybe sent to

J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -