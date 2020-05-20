|
|
|
Blackburn Clifford (Cliff) Aged 85 years, of North Kelsey.
Passed away peacefully at
Scunthorpe Hospital on the
14th of May 2020.
Beloved husband of Anne.
Dearly loved dad of Susan and
father in law of Malcolm.
A dear brother to Ken and a
great friend to many who
will be sadly missed.
A private cremation service
will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAACT), maybe sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 20, 2020