Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Ellis

Notice Condolences

Clifford Ellis Notice
Ellis Clifford Robert It is with great sadness to announce his death at his home in Hibaldstow on
18th January 2020 aged 79 years.
Son of the late Reuben and Evelyn dearest brother of Kathleen
brother in law of Derek, loving uncle of Lucy and Neil and an adoring
great-uncle of Charlotte.
A Private cremation service will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life at St Hybald's
Church, Hibaldstow on Monday 17th February at 1-45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in
memory made payable to The Linc's and Nott's Air Ambulance may be left in the donation Box at
Church or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -