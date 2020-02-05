|
|
|
Ellis Clifford Robert It is with great sadness to announce his death at his home in Hibaldstow on
18th January 2020 aged 79 years.
Son of the late Reuben and Evelyn dearest brother of Kathleen
brother in law of Derek, loving uncle of Lucy and Neil and an adoring
great-uncle of Charlotte.
A Private cremation service will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life at St Hybald's
Church, Hibaldstow on Monday 17th February at 1-45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in
memory made payable to The Linc's and Nott's Air Ambulance may be left in the donation Box at
Church or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 5, 2020