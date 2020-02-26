|
ELLIS The family of the late
Clifford Robert Ellis of Hibaldstow wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to many friends who attended the Committal, Service of Thanksgiving and Wake.
For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent flowers, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance,
we are truly grateful.
A special word of thanks to the paramedics and police for their practical support and sensitivity; Reverend Jeff Wilson for his kindness and comforting service; and finally,
J. Marshall Funeral Directors for their professional and caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 26, 2020