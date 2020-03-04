|
Jackson Colin Joseph Aged 83 years of Caistor
(formerly of Leicester),
passed away on 3rd February, 2020. Much loved husband of the late Maxine. Dearly loved dad of Gemma, James, Kate and Oliver. Cherished grandad, uncle, and brother-in-law.
Loved and missed by all
his family and friends.
A Requiem Mass for his life will be held at Holy Rood Church, Market Rasen
on Friday 13th of March at
12:00 noon, followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to RNLI, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 4, 2020