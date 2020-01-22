Home

Colin Johnson

Johnson Colin Ray Suddenly at home, after a short illness bravely borne, on Saturday the 11th of January 2020, aged 86 years.

Loving husband to Joyce,
beloved dad of Hazel and Neil,
devoted grandpa to Ryan and Callum,
father-in-law to Neil and Kathryn,
brother to Midge, brother-in-law to
Ellen and Beryl.

A celebration of his life at
St Hybald's Church, Scawby on
Friday the 31st of January 2020
at 12 noon.

Family flowers only
please but donations
would be gratefully accepted for
"Prostate Cancer UK" or
"Macmillan Nurses" c/o
Jason Threadgold Funeral Director
3 Burringham Road
Scunthorpe
DN17 2BA, Tel: (01724) 865865
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 22, 2020
