Coral Stoneman Notice
STONEMAN Coral Yvonne Peacefully passed away on
23rd July 2020, aged 83 years.
Wife of the late Kenneth Stoneman, mother of Tracy and sister
to Sandra and Ernie.
A private family funeral is to take place. (Friends please contact funeral director for more details.)
Donations, if desired, payable to "Dementia UK" can via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 12, 2020
