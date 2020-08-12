|
|
|
STONEMAN Coral Yvonne Peacefully passed away on
23rd July 2020, aged 83 years.
Wife of the late Kenneth Stoneman, mother of Tracy and sister
to Sandra and Ernie.
A private family funeral is to take place. (Friends please contact funeral director for more details.)
Donations, if desired, payable to "Dementia UK" can via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 12, 2020