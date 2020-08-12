Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
David Holton

David Holton Notice
Holton David Passed away after a long illness surrounded by his family at his home in Sudbrook on 4th August 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, dearest brother of Pamela and the late John, dear brother in law, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Private service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Hoyland, Barnsley, followed by burial. Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to St Barnabas Hospice Lincoln and / or Marie Curie may be sent to
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 12, 2020
