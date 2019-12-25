Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Derek Edwards

Notice

Derek Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Derek Arthur The family of the late Derek Arthur Edwards, of Market Rasen, would like to acknowledge the many wishes of sympathy and kindness following our sad loss. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the service, burial and the wake and for your support at this difficult time. Special thanks to the
staff and nurses at Grimsby Hospital,
to Rev. Claire Walker and also to
J. Marshalls Funeral Directors
for their sensitive and
professional arrangements.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 25, 2019
