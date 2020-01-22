|
Parker Dick Passed away peacefully after a
short illness at his home in Brigg
on 13th January 2020 aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan,
much loved dad of Rick and Marie, Sheila and Dave, loving grandad of Kelley, Stacey, Rebecca, Emma, Mark, Peter, Ann, James, great- grandad of Ollie, Charlie, Tia, Scarlett, Lucas, Ashton, Wyatt, Tyler, Leighton and Harvey and a dear brother, Uncle and friend who will be sadly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Dick's life
will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 6th February at 2-00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to MacMillan Cancer Care and/or
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be left
at the crematorium or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 22, 2020