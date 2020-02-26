|
|
|
Marshall Don Of Snitterby, passed away peacefully in the care of
Holly Tree Lodge Nursing Home, Scotton on 20th February 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
dearly loved dad of Linda and Gerry, Paul and Julie, Donna and Buster,
loving grandad of Gemma, Daniel, Laura, Jo and Josh,
great grandad of Kai and Ava,
a dear brother in law, cousin, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life will take place at
St Nicholas Church, Snitterby on Thursday 5th March at 11-30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory
made payable to St Nicholas Church and/or Waddingham Methodist Chapel may be left in Church
or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 26, 2020