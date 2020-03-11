|
Marshall Don The family of the late
Don Marshall of Snitterby would like to thank everyone for their kindness and sympathy following their sad loss.
Thank you to all those who attended the celebration of Don's life, sent cards and made donations in his memory.
Special thanks to all staff of
Holly Tree Lodge, Scotton and
the Serenity Care Company.
To the Rev Kathy Colwell for her support and comforting service,
J. Marshall Funeral Directors for their professional and caring funeral arrangements and finally to Lou and staff at The Willows, Glentham for
their excellent food and service.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 11, 2020