Morgan Don Aged 88 years,
of Caistor, passed away peacefully at Lincoln Hospital
on 22nd January 2020.
Devoted husband of the late Kath,
dearly loved father of Janet and Ian, grandfather of John and Catrin.
A service of thanksgiving for Don's life will be held at Caistor Parish Church on Monday 17th February at 11.45am followed by a family cremation at Grimsby Crematorium at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu of flowers for
Caistor Parish Church may be left at the Church or sent to
J.W. Varlow & Son,
92 North Street, Caistor,
Lincolnshire LN7 6QU.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
