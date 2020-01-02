Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Dorothy Blott

Dorothy Blott Notice
Blott Dorothy Aged 86 of Caistor passed away on 19th December 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Alan.
Dearly loved mum of John, Ian, Stewart, Veronica, Nigel
and mother-in-law of Annette, Jane, John and the late Chris. Beloved sister of David and the late Ethel, Alice.
Sister-in-law of Tina and Pete. Cherished grandmother and
great grandmother.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Peter & St Paul's Church on Tuesday 7th January at 1:00pm followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Parkinson's UK, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 2, 2020
