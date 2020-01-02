|
Blott Dorothy Aged 86 of Caistor passed away on 19th December 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Alan.
Dearly loved mum of John, Ian, Stewart, Veronica, Nigel
and mother-in-law of Annette, Jane, John and the late Chris. Beloved sister of David and the late Ethel, Alice.
Sister-in-law of Tina and Pete. Cherished grandmother and
great grandmother.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Peter & St Paul's Church on Tuesday 7th January at 1:00pm followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Parkinson's UK, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 2, 2020