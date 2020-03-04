Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lingard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lingard

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Lingard Notice
Lingard Elizabeth Ann Aged 77 years of Wragby, passed away on 27th February, 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Brian.
Much loved mum of Steven and Carol. Cherished mother-in-law, nanna,
great nanna, sister to Roy and
sister-in-law to Alison.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 9:50am.
Family flowers only,
bright colours to be worn.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St. Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -