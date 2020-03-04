|
Lingard Elizabeth Ann Aged 77 years of Wragby, passed away on 27th February, 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Brian.
Much loved mum of Steven and Carol. Cherished mother-in-law, nanna,
great nanna, sister to Roy and
sister-in-law to Alison.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 9:50am.
Family flowers only,
bright colours to be worn.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St. Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 4, 2020