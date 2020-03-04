|
|
|
Lingard. Elizabeth Ann aged 77 years of Wragby, passed away on 27th February 2020. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much loved mum of Steven and Carol. Sister to Roy and sister-in-law to Alison. Cherished mother-in-law, nanna, great nanna. A service of Celebration for her life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 9:50am. Family flowers only, bright colours to be worn. Donations, if desired, made payable to St. Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 4, 2020