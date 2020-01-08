|
Sivil Ellaline Mary Retired teacher at
Caistor Grammar School
passed away peacefully in her sleep
on 26th December 2019
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of recently
deceased John, loving mother
of Helen and Brian, Richard and Sarah and Grandmother of Jenny.
A service of thanksgiving for her life will take place at Grimsby Crematorium
on Friday 24th January at 11.15am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory made payable to British Heart Foundation, may be handed to the funeral director
in an envelope or sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Director,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 8, 2020