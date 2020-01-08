Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:15
Grimsby Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellaline Sivil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellaline Sivil

Notice Condolences

Ellaline Sivil Notice
Sivil Ellaline Mary Retired teacher at
Caistor Grammar School
passed away peacefully in her sleep
on 26th December 2019
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of recently
deceased John, loving mother
of Helen and Brian, Richard and Sarah and Grandmother of Jenny.
A service of thanksgiving for her life will take place at Grimsby Crematorium
on Friday 24th January at 11.15am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory made payable to British Heart Foundation, may be handed to the funeral director
in an envelope or sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Director,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -