|
|
|
SIVIL Ellaline and John Helen, Richard and their families would like to thank everyone for their messages and cards, also those who attended their parents' funerals and made donations to Prostate Cancer UK and British Heart Foundation.
With particular thanks to Amber Care and their team who helped Mum and Dad when in need of assistance; to Reverends Elaine Turner and
Chris Hewitt for the lovely services they conducted and also to
J Marshall Funeral Directors.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 5, 2020