|
|
|
Thompson Elsie Aged 92 years of Glentham,
passed away on 19th February, 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Lawrence. Dearly loved mum of
John, Brian, Dennis, Doreen and
mother-in-law to John and Maggie.
Cherished nanny and great nanny.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Peter's Church, Glentham on Thursday 12th March at 2pm followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to BHF, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 4, 2020