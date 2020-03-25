|
|
|
THOMPSON Elsie May Brian, Doreen, John and Dennis would like to thank all family and friends for their kind wishes, cards and support at this difficult time. Thank you to everyone who donated in Elsie's memory to the British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to all the staff on Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough who showed great care. Thank you to the Rev'd Sally Turnbull for the comforting service, Willow and Wildflower for the beautiful flowers and J. Marshall Funeral Directors for their care and arrangements.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 25, 2020