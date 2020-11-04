Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Fieldsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Fieldsend

Notice Condolences

Frank Fieldsend Notice
Fieldsend Frank William Aged 95 years
of Market Rasen, passed away peacefully in Market Rasen
on 24th October 2020.
Much loved husband
of the late Hazel.
Loving father of the late Clive and father in law of Helen.
Cherished grandfather of Chloe, Harley and Dominique.
A gentleman and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A private service will be held at
St Thomas' Church, Market Rasen on Friday 13th November.
The cortege will leave
J Marshall Funeral Directors at 12:40pm heading to
Chapman Street before a
final drive down
Lammas Leas Road.
Family flowers only please,
Donations, if desired,
made payable to BHF
(British Heart Foundation)
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -