|
|
|
Fieldsend Frank William Aged 95 years
of Market Rasen, passed away peacefully in Market Rasen
on 24th October 2020.
Much loved husband
of the late Hazel.
Loving father of the late Clive and father in law of Helen.
Cherished grandfather of Chloe, Harley and Dominique.
A gentleman and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A private service will be held at
St Thomas' Church, Market Rasen on Friday 13th November.
The cortege will leave
J Marshall Funeral Directors at 12:40pm heading to
Chapman Street before a
final drive down
Lammas Leas Road.
Family flowers only please,
Donations, if desired,
made payable to BHF
(British Heart Foundation)
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 4, 2020