Peers George Henry Aged 91 years of Osgodby.
Suddenly passed away on
24th December, 2019.
Much loved husband of Cindy.
Dearly loved dad of Lesley, Jamie,
Sam, Alan and Yvonne.
Cherished grandpa, grandad
and great grandad.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at St. Andrews Church, Kirkby on Monday 13th January at 12:00noon followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to BHF, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 8, 2020