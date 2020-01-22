|
Oxley Gerard (Jack) On Wednesday 8th January 2020, peacefully, in the care of Nettleton Manor Nursing Home.
Much loved husband of Lynette,
father, step father, step grandad
and step great grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at
Great Grimsby Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu of flowers for Nettleton Manor Residents Fund
may be sent to J.W. Varlow & Son,
92 North Street, Caistor,
Lincolnshire LN7 6QU.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 22, 2020