Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Oxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard Oxley

Notice Condolences

Gerard Oxley Notice
Oxley Gerard (Jack) On Wednesday 8th January 2020, peacefully, in the care of Nettleton Manor Nursing Home.
Much loved husband of Lynette,
father, step father, step grandad
and step great grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at
Great Grimsby Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu of flowers for Nettleton Manor Residents Fund
may be sent to J.W. Varlow & Son,
92 North Street, Caistor,
Lincolnshire LN7 6QU.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -