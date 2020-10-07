|
Brumby Gillian Passed away peacefully after a short illness at home in Kirmington with her family by her side on 27th September 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Ron much loved mum Perry and Marie, Dean and Jenni,
Fiona and Mike, dear sister of Vera, loving grandma and great grandma,
sister in law and aunty who will
be greatly missed.
A Private service of Celebration will take place at All Saints Church Flixborough on Tuesday 13th October 2020. Floral tributes may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 7, 2020