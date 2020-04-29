|
Ottewell Gladys Vera Of Welton, passed away at
The Poplars Care Home Market Rasen on 21st April 2020 aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles,
dearly loved mother of Andrew, David and Jane, dearest mother in law
of Karoline and much loved grandma
of Katy, Ashley, James, Chris, Ryan, Susie, Beth and Harry and
great-grandma Aunt and friend
who will be greatly missed.
A Private burial service will be held followed at a later date a service
of Celebration for Gladys life.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory Welton Food Bank
(payable to Dunholme PCC),
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Apr. 29, 2020