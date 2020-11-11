Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Harold Linnell Notice
Linnell Harold Frank (Hal) Retired School Teacher of Market Rasen. Passed away peacefully at
The Poplars on 4th November 2020 aged 96 years. Much loved husband of Joan loving dad of June and Sue, dearest father in law of Graham and Nigel devoted grandad of Craig and Alice, Leigh and Alicia, Lorna and Stuart, Mark and Jessica, great grandad of Kyle, Gemma, Mia and
Jack. A Private Service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held on 23rd November 2020. Family
flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to The RAF Benevolent fund may be sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 11, 2020
