Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:45
Lincoln Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Horst Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horst Jackson

Notice Condolences

Horst Jackson Notice
Jackson Horst Passed away at his home after a short illness on 21st January 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Peter, dearest
father in law of Eileen, loving grandad
of Rebekah, Benjamin and Kim,
great-grandad of Thomas, Charlie, Riley and the late Caitlin,
dear brother of Helga, brother in law
of Norbert, dear uncle of
Manuella and Catrin.
A Service of Thanksgiving for
Horst's life will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Friday 14th February at 11-50am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to St Barnabas Hospice and/or
Marie Curie Cancer Care may be left at the crematorium or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -