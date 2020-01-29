|
|
|
Jackson Horst Passed away at his home after a short illness on 21st January 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Peter, dearest
father in law of Eileen, loving grandad
of Rebekah, Benjamin and Kim,
great-grandad of Thomas, Charlie, Riley and the late Caitlin,
dear brother of Helga, brother in law
of Norbert, dear uncle of
Manuella and Catrin.
A Service of Thanksgiving for
Horst's life will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Friday 14th February at 11-50am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to St Barnabas Hospice and/or
Marie Curie Cancer Care may be left at the crematorium or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 29, 2020