|
|
|
Cook Janet Irene Aged 60 years, of Rothwell
(formerly of Caistor) passed away on 17th January, 2020.
Dearly loved mum of Matthew and Samantha. Loved sister of Terry,
Tony, Leslie, Wendy, Jean and
the late William.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Mary's Church, Rothwell, on Wednesday 19th February at 12:15pm followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Bowel Cancer UK, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 5, 2020