J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Janet Hayton
Hayton Janet Ann Passed away peacefully on
11th July 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
dearest mother of Robert and Mark,
dear farther in law of Dene and Birgit,
loving grandmother of
Matthew, Max, Carla and Jack,
great grand-mother of Lucy.
A private cremation
service will take place on 27th July.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made
payable to Dementia UK
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 22, 2020
