John Dudgeon Notice
Dudgeon John Formerly of Woodhall Spa,
passed away suddenly at his home
in Walesby on 2nd January 2020,
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of the late Carole.
A dear brother uncle and friend.
A Service of Celebration for his life will take place at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 13th February at 1.10pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to NSPC and/or The DogsTrust, may be left at the crematorium or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
