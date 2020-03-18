Home

FOWLER John Peacefully on
5th March 2020 at the
Diana Princess of Wales Hospital,
Grimsby, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Enid
(ex teacher at Caistor Grammar
School and friend of many).
Funeral service to be held at
Caistor Parish Church at 1:30pm
on Thursday 26th March 2020
following a family committal at
Grimsby Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if desired, for Caistor Parish
Church may be left in the Church or
sent to J. W. Varlow & Son Funeral
Directors, 92 North Street, Caistor,
Lincolnshire, LN7 6QU.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 18, 2020
