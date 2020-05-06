Home

GIBBS John William (Bill) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of John William, aged 93.
Loving husband of Joyce for 71 years also dear father of Jane and the late Christopher, brother to Eileen and Peter, father in law to David and brother in law to Lyn, also grandfather to Samantha and great grandfather to Ellie, Logan and Isobel.
A private family funeral will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on 15th May.
Family flowers only please, donations in Bill's memory to St. Andrew's Hospice, Grimsby.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 6, 2020
