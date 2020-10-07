|
|
|
Proctor John
(Formerly of Market Rasen) Peacefully on
21st September 2020, John,
aged 79 years, sadly passed away.
Beloved husband of Marysia,
loving dad to Vicky and Jim,
precious grandfather to Stephen and good and respected friend to many.
Service at Grimsby Crematorium on Thursday 15th October 2020 at Noon.
John is resting at
Mashfords Funeral Home,
Norfolk Lane Cleethorpes DN35 8BB where floral tributes will be received. Donations in lieu, if so desired may be made payable to "Sarcoidosis U.K." and sent to the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries.
Tel. 01472 200004.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 7, 2020