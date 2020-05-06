|
Stockdale John Grindle Formerly of Market Rasen, passed
away after a long illness bravely and
courageously borne at his home
in Grimsby on 29th April 2020,
aged 64 years.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, loving and devoted father of Charles, dearest son of the late Clarence and May, brother of Elsa, dear son in law, brother in law uncle and friend
who will be greatly missed.
A private cremation service will be held, followed at a later date due to
the current situation a service of Celebration for John's life.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory made payable
to The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 6, 2020