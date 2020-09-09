|
|
|
Warwick John Lacey Of Middle Rasen passed away after a short illness at County Hospital, Lincoln on 27th August 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary,
step father to Alison and Dawn,
dearest brother of the late Shiela, brother in law of Brian and
uncle of Karen and Sarah.
A private service will be
held followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to Carer's UK may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 9, 2020